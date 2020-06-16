With a return date now confirmed, Melbourne Victory were first back on the paddock to get ready for the season restart next month, under the watchful eye of new interim boss Grant Brebner.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Brebner: We lost our mantra
Brebner not in mix for Victory coach job
Grant Brebner named Victory's interim-interim boss
Latest News
Brebner: We lost our mantra
16 Jun 2020
Pic Special: Victory return to training
16 Jun 2020
Brebner not in mix for Victory coach job
16 Jun 2020