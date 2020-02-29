PLUS...

Sydney derby - the fans and flares pic special

Fans provided a spectacular backdrop for the Sydney derby at Jubilee Stadium, with several flares and smoke bombs at the RBB end sparking a police reaction. Check out the pics....

PLUS...

Wet n Wild Wanderers after winning the Sydney Derby pic special

Things got wet and wild at full-time in the Sydney Derby as Western Sydney Wanderers celebrated their second 1-0 win over their city rivals with fans. Check out the pics now!