A big movement is growing for winter football after a smashing round 27 of A-League action. With bugger all fans in the crowd to see it, here's the best from the snappers...
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Federici: 'You don't get these opportunities in Europe'
‘Things have changed’ with Glory suddenly staring into the abyss
‘They have big boys at the back...that don’t really move’
Latest News
The 15 best (and worst) A-League photos this week
9 Aug 2020
WATCH: Dykes scores but Boyle wins thumping Aussie battle in Scotland
9 Aug 2020
Federici: 'You don't get these opportunities in Europe'
9 Aug 2020