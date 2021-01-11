Home ground advantage for Macarthur FC Bulls, settled for a draw against Wellington Phoenix at Campbelltown Stadium, on January 09, 2021.
Related Articles
The best pics from Jets vs WSW
'We’ll be ready for them' - Wanderer coach promises a better showing in return derby
'He's admitted they got it wrong...' - Phoenix boss still seeing red over Rufer
Latest News
'Our key defensive pillars...' - Melbourne City re-sign Good, Glover
11 Jan 2021
The best pics from Bulls v Phoenix!
11 Jan 2021
The best pics from Jets vs WSW
11 Jan 2021
Most Read
Bulls are just what the doctor ordered say local residents
4 Jan 2021
'It's great to stay here....' - 'Consummate' Van Egmond in West Ham deal
10 Jan 2021
'There were clear failings...' - FA strips licence from Jets owner over unpaid debts
4 Jan 2021
‘I wouldn't sit here now if I thought I was wasting my time...’
9 Jan 2021