Sydney FC's English winger Joe Lolley was sent off for the first time in his career as the Sky Blues suffered a 3-0 A-League Men defeat at the hands of Macarthur FC.

Lolley, 30, was shown a straight red by referee Kurt Ams on Saturday after a studs-up challenge on Bulls midfielder Danny De Silva in the 56th minute.

De Silva tried to play on but was substituted shortly after by Macarthur boss Dwight Yorke, who was returning to Allianz Stadium for the first time as manager.

Yorke will undoubtedly enjoy his Christmas after a double from Georgian import Bachana Arabuli and a well-taken finish from skipper Ulises Davila moved them up to third on the ALM table.

His former Sydney teammate Steve Corica, meanwhile, will have plenty to ponder between now and their next game against Newcastle in the new year.

The Sky Blues have yet to keep a clean sheet nine games into the season and have lost four of their last five.

The Bulls' creative midfield threatened early against Sydney's second-string centreback pairing of James Donachie and Adrian Vlastelica.

But it wasn't until halftime that they got the breakthrough when Arabauli was able to escape their attention to latch onto a Craig Noone cross and score.

Noone went close to doubling Macarthur's lead soon after the break but the scales tipped in the Bulls' favour when Lolley was sent off.

The Sydney winger lost possession inside the Bulls' half and as De Silva went into jostle for the ball, Lolley followed through with his studs raised onto the shin of Macarthur midfielder, with Ams brandishing a straight red.

Sydney switched to a 4-3-2 but there was little they could do to prevent the visitors from dominating proceedings with Davila finishing past Andrew Redmayne in the 70th minute to double the Bulls' advantage.

Things nearly took a turn for the worse for Sydney when Donachie was shown a straight red by Ams for a last-man challenge on Arabuli.

Thankfully for Corica's men the official turned to VAR and replays showed that Arabuli had pushed Donachie in the build-up, forcing him to rescind the dismissal.

Arabuli would, however, add another to his tally when he was played in by winger Jed Drew in the 88th minute to make it three for the Bulls.