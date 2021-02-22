Manchester City restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Arsenal as they extended their record English top flight winning streak to 18 matches.

Raheem Sterling headed City in front to maintain their advantage over Leicester, who had earlier on Sunday cut the lead to seven points with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Manchester United could go second if they beat Newcastle in Sunday's late match, while West Ham are now fourth after a 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho's struggling Tottenham.

At the Emirates Stadium, Sterling gave City the lead after just two minutes when he headed Riyad Mahrez's cross home, and although Arsenal improved, they could not find the equaliser with the visitors remaining in control while never needing to hit their best.

Earlier, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes had scored the goals in Leicester's win at Villa.

Maddison opened the scoring on 19 minutes and Barnes added the second five minutes later as Leicester took control early on. Bertrand Traore pulled one back for Villa early in the second half but Leicester held on.

West Ham moved into the Champions League qualification places by winning the day's early derby match as Spurs' struggles continued.

Michail Antonio put West Ham ahead after five minutes and Jesse Lingard added a second two minutes into the second half.

Lucas Moura pulled one back but though Gareth Bale and Son Heung Min hit the woodwork, West Ham held on to go fourth, while Spurs remain ninth.

"It is a great result for us," West Ham manager David Moyes said.

"Today we felt it was a big, big task. Tottenham are one of the top sides and have fantastic players. For us to get a result and keep our momentum going is really good.

Tottenham brought on Bale at half-time and the Wales forward had an impact, sending in the corner for Moura's goal and then smashing the crossbar late on.

But Mourinho was left ruing his side's defensive errors but denied that Spurs were in crisis after their fifth defeat in six league matches.

"I feel sad, obviously - I feel the result should have been a different one from (how) we played especially in the second half," he said.

"We started the game with a mistake and started the second half with another one.

"The team in the second half was trying absolutely everything. We had the chances, hitting the post, great crosses across the face of goal. We had easy shooting positions to score so we should have scored more goals."