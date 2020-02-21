OLD HABITS DIE HARD

This match was the fastest match in A-League history to five goals and it happened in 27 minutes when Mitchell Duke powered home a fantastic volley to send the Wanderers 3-2 in front.

It felt like the same old story when Western Sydney scored in the first five minutes. They were pegged back in the 13th with a Riley McGree penalty and fell behind thanks to Ben Halloran's lovely finish.

They didn't take their foot off the gas in the opening half an hour, restoring their lead and then some with Duke adding another.

Frequenters of adventures with the Wanderers might have seen the energy exerted in the opening stanza more of a concern. They have a habit of dropping off, losing focus, and points.

It wasn't to be. The Wanderers got rid of their second half hoodoo and a two goal buffer probably got them over the line in the end.

"It's been a work in progress," said head coach Jean-Paul de Marigny after the match. "We saw (our best football) in the first 25 minutes last week, it's just about doing it for longer, and more consistently."

Duke was in inspired form, and some fans might be scratching their heads to think of a better game by Bruce Kamau, who for Muller's disallowed goal dribbled from his own penalty area passed three Adelaide players.

Simon Cox's spectacular effort, which put the final lick of paint on the match with a fifth goal was a sign of his growing strength in the side as well.

Only consistency will tell us if they have truly turned a corner, or if they came up against an Adelaide side that was off-colour.

But credit to the Wanderers; those cobwebs may have just been shaken off.