Sydney take the game to another level

Week by week, it feels like Sydney get better and better. That’s worrying for the rest of the league considering that the Sky Blues have already marked themselves as the best team and showing no signs of slowing down.

It also reflects the mentality of this team that even though they have been undefeated since round three, there is no room for complacency. Steve Corica has stressed this whenever he’s spoken about the team’s form but it’s still significant that these were clearly not empty words.

Although the score might not reflect it, this was Sydney at their best. Especially in the first half, it felt like every single touch from a sky blue shirt turned to gold. The forwards fluffed their chances a couple of times when one on one with Paul Izzo, but the play to create those opportunities was what really caught the eye.

Barbarouses consistently made the Adelaide defenders look like dummies with his feints and stepovers causing them to slip and slide across the pitch.

Luke Brattan’s each pass felt like it was weighted to perfection, especially when he was releasing the strikers on the counter-attack.

Alexander Baumjohann once again showed off his clear playmaking abilities as he made those cute little passes that look so simple but require so much skill.

Even Paulo Retre showed a poacher like instinct for his two goals.

It’s scary to think that this side was actually something far from the full side too. Rhyan Grant was suspended due to his dangerous tackle against Melbourne City last week, while Milos Ninkovic had an ankle injury.

At this point, it’s a matter of when Sydney the Premiership.