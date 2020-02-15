DUKE & THE DOTTED LINE

Sign him up. The Wanderers can't afford not to.

Re-signing Duke would go a long way for the club putting into place a criteria for who they want their new coach to be.

Duke was at his best tonight and while the scoreline mightn't have reflected it, his performance partnering Simon Cox as front man was to die for.

The Liverpool local still has the tendency to drift wide to the left, but the benefit is that he is influencing where the ball goes in the final third, rather than building up further behind.

But his efforts on the park stretch beyond his performance on the ball. Duke's re-signing for the Wanderers is more important off the park. You can see in his tenacity and drive he embodies everything the club claims it represents.

He even had a rare piece of trickery in his locker to loop past John Koutroumbis in the second half.

The Wanderers executives aren't rushing their next appointment. You wanted a blueprint to replace Markus Babbel? Your man is Mitch Duke.