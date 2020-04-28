1: Mile Jedinak against Germany (2-2) in 2015

Back at the Fritz Walter Stadion in Kaiserslautern almost a decade after ’that' Japan win at World Cup 2006 - and four years after defeating Germany 2-1 in another friendly on German soil - the two nations met.

It looked like the reigning world champions versus the reigning Asian champions would be a one-sided affair after Marco Reus slid home the opener.

But James Troisi’s neat header from Nathan Burns's clever cross, levelled the match just before the break.

Then, to their fans' horror, Die Mannschaft was shocked by an absolute stunner from captain "Jedi" just after the break.

It ended 2-2 but Ange Postecoglou's Socceroos gave the reigning world champions a real fright on home soil, with all the talk post-match about Jedinak’s cracking curling effort.

2: Clayton Zane against France (1-0) in 2001

World Cup 1998 champion France was expected to dispatch a nation that hadn’t qualified for a World Cup in 27 years when Les Bleus met the Green and Gold at the 2001 Confederations Cup in South Korea.

So it was a beautiful moment just after the break when Josip Skoko’s curling set-piece was scrambled away off the post by Gregory Coupet, only for Clayton Zane to react first and sweep home a winner.

And didn't "Clacka" enjoy it that goal.