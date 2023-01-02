An unfortunate club v country row threatens New Zealand's preparation for the Women's World Cup it will co-host with Australia this year.

World No.1 the USA are visiting New Zealand this month for friendlies against the Football Ferns in Wellington on January 18 and Auckland three days later.

The women's football powerhouse have been drawn to play their World Cup group matches in New Zealand and are keen to take in the environment ahead of defending their crown.

However, the matches are outside of dedicated windows for international football, meaning clubs decide whether to release players or not.

The club most affected is Wellington Phoenix, with eight national team players called up to recent New Zealand squads.

Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence said she has had "really good chats" with national team coach Jitka Klimkova on the situation, suggesting some would go and some wouldn't.

"The girls really want to be part of these games. It's such a huge year for them, especially the girls that are maybe on the fringes ... to put their hand up for that World Cup squad," she said.

Compounding the issue is that Wellington play in Perth three days before the Wellington fixture on the 18th.

"It's like a 3D jigsaw puzzle. There's lots of pieces that we're trying to fit together so that (the club is) not compromised," she said.

Lawrence said other A-League clubs had not been so forthcoming with their players.

"A lot of A-League clubs have chosen not to release players and that's their prerogative," she said.

"It's a shame that players can't play for their country but it's also games within a non-FIFA window. So it's a hard one for sure. One that we probably would prefer not to have had to deal with."

Senior Kiwi internationals are sprinkled across the league's clubs, including Canberra United, Melbourne Victory, Perth Glory, Sydney FC, and Wellington's opponents in a 1-1 draw on Monday, Western Sydney.

Wanderers coach Kat Smith suggested their Kiwi midfielder Malia Steinmetz would be staying at home.

"It's difficult outside the window. And it's certainly difficult if you look at our fixture. We've got six games in January," she said.

"It was a conversation that was had by the club and we take a stance outside of the FIFA window."

Lawrence said an attempt to reschedule Phoenix fixtures didn't produce a suitable outcome.

The club-country battle also gives rise to the prospect of lopsided matches, since the US league is in off-season and the vast majority of American players are available.

Lawrence said it would be "hard but exciting" for the Kiwis called up.

"Playing against the US is always hard. When Jitka names her squad, she should have enough experience to deal with that mental side," she said.

"I'm sure she'll have them set up well and really motivate the players coming in to be like, 'This is your chance to pick up a shirt and grab a spot in this home World Cup'."