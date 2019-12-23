The Melbourne derby might prove to be the ignition for Victory’s season as they claimed bragging rights in the Christmas derby. Western United meanwhile, put another dent in Markus Babbel’s hopes as Western Sydney Wanderers coach with a late equaliser.

Central Coast Mariners have sent their fans back in a jovial mood for the holiday season with a vital win against Adelaide United while Perth Glory brought back the displays of last season as they demolished Newcastle Jets 6-2.

Here is a look at five standout performances from round eleven of the A-League.

Aaron Calver

With the injury to Joshua Risdon, Calver, traditionally a centreback, has been thrown in as a makeshift right wing back while Mark Rudan looks for a replacement.

Given United’s risk-free approach so far this season where they look to sit back in numbers, Calver’s introduction should have meant that they look to be far more resolute defensively with little movement going forward.

While Calver was solid defensively and stifled many of the opponent’s attacks, it was his attacking instincts that clawed Western United back into the game against the Wanderers.

Chasing a goal in the final few minutes, Calver launched down the field and darted inside the box to meet the cross of Connor Pain and wrong foot Western Sydney keeper Daniel Lopar.

That made it a goal and an assist for the newly assigned right back and with some more performances like this, Risdon might be lucky to get himself back on the team sheet once he returns.

Ulises Davila

There is barely a week that goes by without the Mexican star failing to impress. This time, Davila left the champions in awe as he slalomed past defenders and put in through balls for fun.

The goal, his seventh in 10 games, was easy enough, as Reno Piscopo made a run down the to square it for Davila who put it past Redmayne with ease.

Davila might have even had a second, but he somehow struck wide from an unmissable position which meant his team had to settle for the draw against the team currently leading the league ladder.

Still, with Davila showing himself to be one of the best in the league – if not the best – alongside the dangerous forward line of David Ball and Gary Hooper, Phoenix will certainly be in contention for the Premiership and even Championship come May.