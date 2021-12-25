The match was scheduled for 17:05 AEDT on December 26 and was to be held at Newcastle Jets' McDonald Jones Stadium behind closed doors. However, the A-League announced on Christmas Day that the match has been postponed until further notice.

The decision for the late postponement was made after the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Wanderers squad increased on December 24 and 25. Western Sydney had reported their first case of COVID-19 on December 23 stating that a player had had a positive test and the remaining squad was in isolation.

The club report that the Wanderers men's football department remain in isolation as they await further test results and that all affected COVID-19 members were double-vaccinated individuals.

The COVID outbreak has not spread to their women's squad who are still scheduled to play their Sydney Derby on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The postponement brings the number of Round Six matches delayed to three, with the Adelaide United versus Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne City likewise to be held at a later date.

In total eight A-League Men's clubs have had members of their team test positive for COVID-19 this season. Sydney FC, Macarthur, Newcastle Jets, Perth Glory, Western United had confirmed cases earlier this month with Melbourne City announcing that six player had COVID-19 positive returns mid-week.

Only Brisbane Roar, Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix have been unaffected this season.

Wanderers are currently eight in the A-League Men's ladder, having registered one win, two draws and two losses this season. They are next scheduled to play Western United at home on New Years Day. At present that match remains on the books.

