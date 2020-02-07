Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says an early-season derby defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers still hurts heading into their A-League return clash.
Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says his former NSL teammate and interim Western Sydney boss Jean-Paul de Marigny will have the Wanderers fired up for Saturday's A-League derby.
The Sky Blues have dropped just two of 36 points since their 1-0 away loss to Wanderers, their only defeat of the season, heading into the clash at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
Corica says forecast rain means his side will have to limit risks at the back.
(c) AAP
