The A-League All-Stars will face Barcelona FC on May 25, 2022.  As part of this year's selection process, fans were given the chance to vote for 13 players within the side.

A-League All-Stars Selection

  • 13 fan voted players were announced on Thursday for this year's All-Stars game.
  • A further 17 selected players will be announced on Friday by coach Dwight Yorke.
It has been eight years since the A-League All-Stars were last assembled.  In that match, Australia's best narrowly defeated Juventus by a scoreline of 3-2.

This year's All-Stars match should prove to be an equally thrilling affair, with the A-League side facing La Liga giants Barcelona FC next week.  Dwight Yorke was appointed head coach of the side on April 27, with the task of assembling a 30-man squad.

As part of this year's preparations, the Australian Professional Leagues has also allowed fan interaction to decide who could feature in the marquee match.  A team of ex-players made a 65 player shortlist from which a fan selection would be picked.

The APL announced that selection today, with 13 players named from seven different clubs:

  • Jamie Young - Western United (GK)
  • Rhyan Grant - Sydney FC (Defender)
  • Curtis Good - Melbourne City (Defender)
  • Leo Lacroix - Western United (Defender)
  • Jason Davidson - Melbourne Victory (Defender)
  • Adama Traore - Western Sydney Wanderers (Defender)
  • Ben Garuccio - Western United (Defender)
  • Daniel Penha - Newcastle Jets (Midfield)
  • Anthony Caceres - Sydney FC (Midfield)
  • Milos Ninkovic - Sydney FC (Midfield)
  • Jamie Maclaren - Melbourne City (Forward)
  • Beka Mikeltadze - Newcastle Jets (Forward)
  • Craig Goodwin - Adelaide United (Forward)

The final 30-man squad will be released tomorrow, on Friday, May 20, 2022, with every club represented. 

