The fan selection for this year's A-League All-Stars game was revealed today.
The A-League All-Stars will face Barcelona FC on May 25, 2022. As part of this year's selection process, fans were given the chance to vote for 13 players within the side.
A-League All-Stars Selection
- 13 fan voted players were announced on Thursday for this year's All-Stars game.
- A further 17 selected players will be announced on Friday by coach Dwight Yorke.
- The A-League All-Stars will face Barcelona FC on May 25, 2022.
It has been eight years since the A-League All-Stars were last assembled. In that match, Australia's best narrowly defeated Juventus by a scoreline of 3-2.
This year's All-Stars match should prove to be an equally thrilling affair, with the A-League side facing La Liga giants Barcelona FC next week. Dwight Yorke was appointed head coach of the side on April 27, with the task of assembling a 30-man squad.
As part of this year's preparations, the Australian Professional Leagues has also allowed fan interaction to decide who could feature in the marquee match. A team of ex-players made a 65 player shortlist from which a fan selection would be picked.
The APL announced that selection today, with 13 players named from seven different clubs:
- Jamie Young - Western United (GK)
- Rhyan Grant - Sydney FC (Defender)
- Curtis Good - Melbourne City (Defender)
- Leo Lacroix - Western United (Defender)
- Jason Davidson - Melbourne Victory (Defender)
- Adama Traore - Western Sydney Wanderers (Defender)
- Ben Garuccio - Western United (Defender)
- Daniel Penha - Newcastle Jets (Midfield)
- Anthony Caceres - Sydney FC (Midfield)
- Milos Ninkovic - Sydney FC (Midfield)
- Jamie Maclaren - Melbourne City (Forward)
- Beka Mikeltadze - Newcastle Jets (Forward)
- Craig Goodwin - Adelaide United (Forward)
Tomorrow, Dwight Yorke and his coaching staff finalise the 3âƒ£0âƒ£-man squad.
The final 30-man squad will be released tomorrow, on Friday, May 20, 2022, with every club represented.
