The A-League All-Stars will face Barcelona FC on May 25, 2022. As part of this year's selection process, fans were given the chance to vote for 13 players within the side.

A-League All-Stars Selection

13 fan voted players were announced on Thursday for this year's All-Stars game.

A further 17 selected players will be announced on Friday by coach Dwight Yorke.

It has been eight years since the A-League All-Stars were last assembled. In that match, Australia's best narrowly defeated Juventus by a scoreline of 3-2.

This year's All-Stars match should prove to be an equally thrilling affair, with the A-League side facing La Liga giants Barcelona FC next week. Dwight Yorke was appointed head coach of the side on April 27, with the task of assembling a 30-man squad.

As part of this year's preparations, the Australian Professional Leagues has also allowed fan interaction to decide who could feature in the marquee match. A team of ex-players made a 65 player shortlist from which a fan selection would be picked.

The APL announced that selection today, with 13 players named from seven different clubs:

Jamie Young - Western United (GK)

Rhyan Grant - Sydney FC (Defender)

Curtis Good - Melbourne City (Defender)

Leo Lacroix - Western United (Defender)

Jason Davidson - Melbourne Victory (Defender)

Adama Traore - Western Sydney Wanderers (Defender)

Ben Garuccio - Western United (Defender)

Daniel Penha - Newcastle Jets (Midfield)

Anthony Caceres - Sydney FC (Midfield)

Milos Ninkovic - Sydney FC (Midfield)

Jamie Maclaren - Melbourne City (Forward)

Beka Mikeltadze - Newcastle Jets (Forward)

Craig Goodwin - Adelaide United (Forward)

Here's your 1âƒ£1âƒ£!



Tomorrow, Dwight Yorke and his coaching staff finalise the 3âƒ£0âƒ£-man squad.



The final 30-man squad will be released tomorrow, on Friday, May 20, 2022, with every club represented.

