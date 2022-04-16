A-League All Stars want Red Devils legend Yorke for Barcelona battle

Yorke last month spoke of his aspirations to manage an A-League Men’s club, and were he to take the mantle for the May 25 extravaganza in Sydney it would put his coaching credentials on display to potential employers.

APL CHIEFS HEAD HUNT DWIGHT

Premier League great Dwight Yorke tops the list of potential coaches for the A-League All Stars against Barcelona.

The ex-Sydney FC skipper, and Manchester United star, is in talks with Australian Professional Leagues chiefs over the role.

Yorke has aspirations to one day coach an A-League Men's club as he draws on a wealth of playing experience.

The Australian Professional Leagues after hunting a big-name to head up the All Stars to provide extra gloss for the visit of the Spanish minstrels, and it’s understood Yorke has held initial discussions over the proposal.

Now 50, Dubai-based Yorke has long harboured ambitions of joining the coaching fraternity after completing all his requisite badges.

He has even sought the council of coaching royalty like Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Steve McClaren and Gareth Southgate to discuss the finer aspects of the art.

Yorke played under both Ferguson and one-time assistant McClaren at Old Trafford, and would provide marketing mana from heaven should he accept the All Stars gig.

“I just feel like I'm pretty much ready now to kick myself into management and it's all about that opportunity and someone giving you that chance, that platform, to do what you're capable of doing,” Yorke told Stan Sport last month.

“The challenge as a manager is always going to be a little bit different because you've never really been there.

"But I've prepared myself for it, I think I'm ready. I've done my homework so to speak."

In a separate interview with 1170 SEN Drive radio, Yorke touched specifically on Australia as a potential destination to kick off his coaching journey.

“I’m looking to try and get into management and Australia is a place I know extremely well,” he said.

“I have good fond memories of the place and I would love to have an opportunity to manage in the A-League, without a doubt.”

The original A-League marquee, “All Night Dwight” skippered Sydney FC to the inaugural title, providing on-field panache and off-field fodder for the gossip pages.

Winners of 26 La Liga titles, five European Cups, 31 Copa Del Rey trophies and three FIFA Club World Cups, Barcelona would provide a glamorous launchpad for Yorke the leader in front of a crowd tracking towards the 80,000 mark on the evidence of early ticket sales.

