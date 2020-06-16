The match between the Melbourne Victory and Western United will kick-start an unprecedented 27 games over an action-packed 28-day period before the end of season Finals Series.



On Monday, the FFA finalised an agreement with the Australian Professional Football Clubs Association and Professional Footballers Australia to extend the season until Monday, August 31 at the latest.



“We have developed multiple draw options for the completion of the regular season,” said FFA’s Head of Leagues, Greg O’Rourke.

“All options commence with Victory taking on Western United at AAMI Park followed by a game between the table topping Sydney FC against third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium the following day.



“The reason for having multiple draw options is that in the next few weeks there may be additional relaxations in border restrictions and travel movements in Australia, which may enable our clubs from Victoria, Queensland and South Australia to remain and play in their home cities, rather than relocating to New South Wales to complete the season.



“Regardless of which option we ultimately take, Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory will complete the remainder of their regular season matches in New South Wales at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah, and McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.



“We are confident that we will be able to release the revised draw for the completion of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season soon."



A-League clubs will be free to return to training from tomorrow onwards, conditional on successful COVID-19 medical screenings and implementing plans to minimise the risk of infection at training sites and club facilities.

But there is still no definite TV deal in place to broadcast the planned games.

"With key milestones being met, FFA will continue to work collaboratively with the competition’s long-term partner and host broadcaster, Fox Sports, regarding the broadcast arrangements to complete the season," said an FFA statement today.

But the FFA is hopeful fans may be able to attend games.



“Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced stadiums with capacities of 40,000 people or fewer could be permitted to host up to 10,000 people,” O'Rourke added.



“We will continue to work closely with the Federal and State Governments, as well as our venues, to consider how we can accommodate as many club members and fans as possible at matches when the competition resumes.



“With our Finals Series still the best part of two months away, we are keen to keep our options and thinking open regarding how and where that may be held.



“Leading our decision-making in August will be how we may be able to maximise the experience for members, fans, and commercial and broadcast partners, and rewarding the club that wins the right to host the Grand Final, subject to travel restrictions at the time."