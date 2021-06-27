Australian football great Josip Biskic will present the Joe Marston medal at Sunday’s A-League 2021 Grand Final between Melbourne City FC and Sydney FC at AAMI Park.

Biskic, who won the Joe Marston medal in 1990/91 after Melbourne Knights’ penalty shoot-out loss to South Melbourne and claimed the Johnny Warren medal the following season, will award the medal to the player of the match in the AAMI Park clash in the official post-match ceremony.

The playmaker became a National Soccer League star, playing a club record 282 games between 1984-95 and captaining the North Sunshine-based club before finishing his professional career with Malaysian club Selangor FC.

“It is an honour to present the medal at the A-League Grand Final on Sunday,” Biskic said.

“AAMI Park is next door to Olympic Park, where I played in many big matches and NSL grand finals and it is a special place for Australian football.

“I have followed both coaches. I played against Steve Corica and Marconi many times and Patrick Kirnorbo started playing for South Melbourne just after I finished, but his first season has been amazing. Grand Finals are exciting, I look forward to see who will step up on the big occasion.”

Australian Professional Leagues (APL) Commissioner Greg O’Rourke was delighted that Biskic would be part of grand final festivities.

“We are honoured that Josip has accepted our invitation to present the Joe Marston medal, 30 years after he won it himself, virtually next door to where Sunday’s grand final is being played,” O’Rourke said.

“We are eager to honour the past as we move into an exciting future and celebrating the contribution of legends like Josip is integral to that.”