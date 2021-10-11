Melbourne City first appointed their former team captain to the position of head coach ahead of the 2020-21 season. Kisnorbo had had a long playing career in Australia and England before transitioning to coaching.

He remained at City to start this player to coach transition in 2016. Kisnorbo was first assigned as an assistant youth coach and an assistant coach with the A-League Women's side. He was then promoted to head coach of the women's team in 2017 and led the side to a Championship win.

Two years later he moved to the men's senior team as an assistant coach. Upon the departure of former Melbourne City head coach Erick Mombaerts last September, Kisnorbo was appointed head coach of the side. City won the double in his first season in charge, the first time the club won either title.

Upon the release of the news of his extension, Kisnorbo said:

“I’m incredibly honoured and humbled to be given the opportunities that I have had at the Club.

"The level of support that we receive here is second to none and it has allowed me to develop both on the pitch as a coach and off the pitch as a person.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to extend my contract for another two years and continue to be part of such a positive environment.

"As a playing group we want to push ourselves and play our attacking style of football. I can’t wait for the new season to start and to see our fans back at AAMI Park.“

Melbourne City stated the importance of keeping Kisnorbo at the club as crucial to the men's stability. The contract extension follows similar patterns of longer term commitments by a number of City players.

Melbourne City FC Director of Football Michael Petrillo said of Kisnorbo:

"Patrick is an exceptional club person and truly believes in the way we want to play our football.

"Not only has he delivered the on-field results, but he also typifies the type of character we want to keep building this club around into the future.

"To see him come through the Academy, Women's team and now the A League Mens team not only reinforces the Club’s stability, but it’s also testament to the pathway we are able to provide for young aspiring coaches.

"We look forward to creating more success and to keep lifting the bar on and off the field in the coming years."

Kisnorbo's new contract should keep him in the Isuzu UTE A-League until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Melbourne City start their season on November 19, 2021 against Brisbane Roar. Their first six rounds of this year's competition can be found using the following link.