Macarthur have pulled off an A-League Men coup after snaring experienced French striker Valere Germain on a two-year deal.

Germain is a 13-year veteran of France's top division, and he will bring a wealth of experience to the Bulls after stints with Ligue 1 clubs Montpellier, Monaco, Marseille and Nice.

The 33-year-old has amassed more than 300 appearances in France's top-flight competition, making him one of the country's most established domestic forwards.

He aims to bring title success to the Bulls during his two-year stay.

"It's my first experience playing in another country so I am very happy and excited to be here in Australia," Germain said.

"I want to show my qualities and help the team. I have had 13 years playing in the top division in France and that experience will help the club and the players.

"I am a striker who can score, who can assist but I like to defend and help the team.

"The most important thing for me is to help the team win many games and to finish on top of the league."

Bulls coach Mile Sterjovski was thrilled to sign Valere, who is a former France youth international.

"He'll bring quality and experience into our team and lead by example," Sterjovski said.

"I am really excited about the prospect of how he will combine with our other attacking players, such as captain Ulises Davila."

The Bulls received good news earlier this week when midfielder Daniel De Silva agreed to return to the club for next season.

The 26-year-old was in and out of favour at the Bulls last season, and was exploring overseas options after his contract at Macarthur expired.

But De Silva announced this week he would return for another season.