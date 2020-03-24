A-League clubs are bracing for the short-term impact of the competition's postponement but remain uncertain as to how it will affect their long-term futures.

The clubs unanimously backed the FFA's decision to put the current season on hold, with the situation to be reviewed on April 22.

Melbourne Victory chairman Anthony Di Pietro said the coronavirus pandemic posed a massive challenge for one of the league's financially strongest clubs.

"The administration team is continuing to work around the clock to respond to the biggest financial challenge Melbourne Victory has ever faced," Di Pietro said in a statement.

Adelaide United chairman Piet van der Pol emphasised it was "impossible" to gauge the pandemic's long-term financial impact but chief executive Nathan Kosmina said the short-term impact was mitigated by the fact the Reds have played the majority of their home games.

"It'll have an impact. We're somewhat fortunate that we're at the back end of our season so we've played 11 of our 13 home games - five games remaining in total," Kosmina said.

"In the short-term it'll have an impact but that's what we're assessing at the moment.

"We've obviously seen what other codes have announced in the last few days - we'd expect there'd be something similar in the short term in regards to the A-League."

Kosmina wouldn't be drawn on player salary cuts but staff were affected by the lack of games.

"In the short term for us there's obviously a staff impact, being that we're not running matches" he said.

"So staff are on leave, they've been working from home for the last week and a half."

Meanwhile Wellington chief executive David Dome said the Phoenix would apply for a government subsidy but emphasised it was difficult to know what the long-term impact would be.

"What I am confident about is we have a very strong ownership group and a very good board who would certainly want the club to continue," Dome told AAP.

"The owners have put in a lot of money over the years and we have to get to a space where we can't continually ask the owners to fund this thing indefinitely.

"We've been talking about that for quite some time and we haven't managed to get there. Now there's an even greater strain on club finances so I really can't tell you.

"We won't know until more information comes to light, for what the bottom line impact of what a suspended A-League will mean for all the clubs."