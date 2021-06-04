A-League representatives Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC and Melbourne City have all withdrawn from the upcoming Asian Champions League.

The Asian Football Confederation announced on Friday it had received confirmation from Football Australia that all three clubs would not take part in the competition, which is set to start later this month.

Brisbane were due to face Philippines club Kaya-Iloilo on June 20 in Thailand in a preliminary stage playoff, with the winner to face Aaron Mooy's Chinese powerhouse Shanghai Port for a spot in the group stages.

City's first fixture was set to be a playoff against Japan's Cerezo Osaka in Thailand on June 21.

A-League champions Sydney FC have been drawn in Group H along with K-League champions Jeonbuk, J-League powerhouse Gamba Osaka and Singapore's Tampine Rovers.

Their matches were scheduled to be played in Uzbekistan starting on June 26, which has been announced as the date for this season's A-League grand final.

No official reason for the club's withdrawal has been given but it's understood COVID concerns and travel issues were motivators.

The AFC will now refer the matter to their relevant committees, with a decision on whether any sanctions will be imposed on the clubs for withdrawing to be announced in due course.