Wellington Phoenix manager Ufuk Talay has declared his interest in becoming the new head coach of the New Zealand national soccer team.

All Whites coach Danny Hay will step down when his contract runs out at the end of the month after an independent review into New Zealand Football led CEO Andrew Pragnell to ask Hay to reapply for his job.

New Zealand failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar and have no matches scheduled for the remainder of the year but will begin the search for a new coach with one eye on 2023.

Talay has made a priority of nurturing local talent since joining the Phoenix in 2019 and in that time has guided the Phoenix to the finals twice from three attempts.

Ahead of Wellington's A-League match against the Central Coast Mariners, Talay put his hand up for the vacant position.

"There's been no discussion at this stage but would I like to coach an international team? Definitely," he told reporters.

"Coaching the national team is always interesting.

"For me, being the sole (A-League) club (in New Zealand) at Wellington Phoenix and maybe aligning with New Zealand Football, will help New Zealand Football and the club at the same time."

Wellington's inaugural coach Ricki Herbert coached the A-League side at the same time as the All Whites but Talay was unsure whether he could juggle both roles.

"There would have to be a lot of discussion," he said.

"I believe it would only work if the FIFA window ... there's no games within the A-League window."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Phoenix onto the road for the majority of the last two years and Talay said the side was ready to enjoy home comforts this season.

"It's been a couple of seasons where teams haven't had to travel to Wellington," he said.

"Now we're back at home, we need to use that advantage.

"It's very important that we maximise every home game."