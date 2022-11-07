Jamie Maclaren will head to the World Cup in scintillating form after scoring a brace to lead Melbourne City to a 4-0 A-League Men win over Perth Glory.

Maclaren, expected to be named in the Socceroos' squad on Tuesday, scored in the 49th minute and added a second from the penalty spot in the 75th, after a VAR referral determined Mitch Oxborrow had handballed in the area.

The striker has seven goals from five games so far this season.

"The most important (thing) for me is Jamie continues to work hard at his position," coach Patrick Kisnorbo told reporters.

"He leads from the front and when you work hard, you get rewarded."

Marco Tilio was eyecatching throughout and threw down his own marker for Socceroos selection with a lovely goal from the edge of the box in the 82nd minute.

Kisnorbo would not be drawn on whether the 21-year-old should make Graham Arnold's squad.

"I'm not the coach, so I won't pick it," he said.

"All I can do is put out a team for Melbourne City to do their best and if there's Socceroos players in it, great. If there isn't, they need to work hard enough to get in there.

"I look at (Tilio's) workrate and his attitude was really good.

"He had a few half-chances but the more he keeps receiving the ball and the more the ball gets towards him in the areas that we want to, sometimes they pay off."

Veteran Socceroo Mathew Leckie scored City's fourth in the fifth minute of added time.

Kisnorbo confirmed he planned for his international players to turn out as normal in next Saturday's away clash with Newcastle before departing for Qatar.

"The last time I checked, they represent Melbourne City. So they're available for selection next week," he said.

City's win was soured in the 76th minute when their defender Nuno Reis was knocked out by a clearance from goalkeeper Tom Glover and taken off on a stretcher.

Kisnorbo confirmed all appeared to be well with the 31-year-old.

"He'll go and do a check at hospital to do the right thing, but at the moment he's in good spirits and he's OK," he said.

"On impact it didn't look great, but he's all well and we're glad to hear that."

Perth midfielder Aaron McEneff was a late withdrawal through illness, replaced by Luke Bodnar.

The Glory had only one shot for the game, Salim Khelefi's wayward effort in the 67th.

"It's not an easy place to come," Perth coach Ruben Zadkovich said.

"For a squad like us you probably have to be at your best and I don't think we were.

"It is what it is. They're top of the league for a reason, they're a quality outfit and they were just too good for us tonight."