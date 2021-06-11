Boogard is the Jets' longest serving captain, making 121 appearances as Newcastle's skippers. He started his career at the Central Coast Mariners, where he made 50 appearances and won an A-League premiers plate.

He then moved to Adelaide United, where he made 90 appearances, won an FFA Cup and played in an A-League All Stars match.

He then led Newcastle to its infamous Grand Final loss against Melbourne Victory.

Boogard also made six appearances for the Joeys between 2002 and 2003, playing at the OFC U/17 Championship, and six caps for the Olyroos.

The 34-year-old has already started completing his coaching badges and aims to move into a coaching role.

“When the season started, I had in my mind that this would probably be it,” Boogaard said.

“It gave me the freedom enjoy it a little bit more and relive a little bit of the pressure off myself. Taking the time to reflect on my career, I’ve been blessed, I’ve been able to play for 16 years.

“If you asked me as a kid if I wanted to play professional football for 16 years, I’d take that any day of the week. I want to thank my coaches, staff and most importantly, my teammates for making the best job in the world, so special.”

Jets Executive Chairman, Shane Mattiske said; “This Club is incredibly proud and very fortunate to have had Nigel as a leader.

“On behalf of the entire Club, we cannot thank Nigel enough for not only his huge contribution to the Jets but also, to the game of football in this region."