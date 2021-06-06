A GUIDE TO THE 2020-21 A-LEAGUE ELIMINATION FINALS

* CENTRAL COAST MARINERS V MACARTHUR FC

WHEN: Saturday 12 June, 7.05pm

WHERE: Central Coast Stadium

THE FORM:

* Central Coast Mariners (Regular season: third place; 12 wins, eight draws, six losses)

* Macarthur FC (Regular season: sixth place; 11 wins, six draws, nine losses)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

* This season: Central Coast three wins, Macarthur zero wins, zero draws

* Overall: Central Coast three wins, Macarthur zero wins, zero draws

THE COACHES

* Central Coast: Alen Stajcic

* Macarthur: Ante Milicic

KEY PLAYERS

* Central Coast: Oliver Bozanic and Matt Simon

The local duo have been crucial to the Mariners' rise up the table in 2021. Skipper Bozanic's drive from midfield sets the tone while Simon has enjoyed an incredible resurgence as the target man up top.

* Macarthur: Markel Susaeta and Adam Federici

Matt Derbyshire may be Macarthur's leading scorer but it's Susaeta's creativity and guile that's crucial to much of their attack. Goalkeeper Federici has been immense between the sticks this season and will be keen to perform on the big stage.

* KEY TO THE GAME

Can Macarthur make the most of their weight of possession? The Bulls will need to get the creative Susaeta involved and turn that into goals. Otherwise they'll be susceptible on the counter against the Mariners - who've had their number this season.

BRISBANE ROAR V ADELAIDE UNITED

WHEN: Sunday 13 June, 3.05pm

WHERE: Moreton Daily Stadium

THE FORM:

* Brisbane (Regular season: fourth place; 11 wins, seven draws, eight losses)

* Adelaide (Regular season: fifth place; 11 wins, six draws, nine losses)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

* This season: Brisbane one win, Adelaide one win, zero draws

* Overall: Brisbane 19 wins, Adelaide 22 wins, nine draws

THE COACHES

* Brisbane: Warren Moon

* Adelaide: Carl Veart

KEY PLAYERS

* Brisbane: Jay O'Shea and Riku Danzaki

O'Shea and Danzaki have been the keys to Brisbane's attack all season. O'Shea provides the drive and creativity through midfield while Danzaki has been brilliant up forward.

* Adelaide: Craig Goodwin and Ben Halloran

Goodwin is Adelaide's barometer, providing creativity, pace and goals, while Halloran's intelligence - both with and without the ball - is crucial to their attack. Both players are mature and ready to make a big impact.

* KEY TO THE GAME

* Can Adelaide's attackers unlock the Roar's defence? Brisbane's back line have been excellent all season and while there's plenty of drive and attacking weapons at Adelaide, do they have the creativity to get the job done?

WHAT'S NEXT

* Semi-finals:

Melbourne City v lowest ranked elimination final winner, Friday 18 June, AAMI Park

Sydney FC v highest ranked elimination final winner, Saturday 19 June, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

* Grand final: Saturday 26 June, venue TBC