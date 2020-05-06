Adelaide United football director Bruce Djite understands A-League hierarchy want the season to resume, and also finish, in the month of August.
A-League hierarchy wants the season to resume and also finish in the month of August.
Adelaide United's football director Bruce Djite says the five remaining rounds, plus finals, could be condensed into 31 days with all games likely to be played in Sydney.
"My understanding is they (Football Federation Australia) want the season completed by the end of August," Djite told reporters on Wednesday.
