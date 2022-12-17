Brisbane Roar have nabbed a late 1-0 win over the Newcastle Jets against a backdrop of fans commencing protests at the A-Leagues' decision to sell hosting rights of the next three men's and women's grand finals to Sydney.

Friday night's game was the first since the controversial move was announced and Jets supporter group Terrace Novocastria departed their position in the Eastern grandstand of McDonald Jones Stadium in the 20th minute after unveiling a banner declaring "fans > $$".

Further protests are planned at both ALM and ALW fixtures across the weekend, with several supporter groups planning walkouts.

On the pitch, Nikola Mileusnic secured his side the win when, still on the ground, he poked the ball past Jack Duncan in the 80th minute after the Jets' keeper had saved his spectacular bicycle kick.

Jaushua Sotirio came agonisingly close to a 95th-minute equaliser with a headed effort, but Roar keeper Jordan Holmes was just able to tip it onto the post.

"We've only lost one game now and we've been very solid defensively," Mileusnic told Paramount.

"But we've lacked a bit up front, converting our chances into goals and tonight luckily we did; we take the three points and we move onto next week."

Leapfrogging into the top six with the win, the Roar will host Western Sydney next Friday, while the Jets have a short turnaround to face Central Coast in a reorganised F3 Derby on Wednesday.

The hosts had come close to scoring in just the fourth minute when Beka Mikeltadze received a pass behind the Roar defence and cut the ball back to Angus Thurgate, only for his resulting effort to clatter off the meeting point of the crossbar and post.

The Jets subsequently dominated possession but lacked cut-through.

"We probably didn't throw enough punches," Jets coach Arthur Papas told Paramount.

"It got stretched, spaces opened up... and ultimately (we) didn't deal with a set piece on the second phase."

Charlie Austin sent a tame header in on goal for the Roar in the 32nd, but it was a rare sighting of the former Premier League striker.

The 33-year-old was playing in his last game in Australia after agreeing to a mutual contract termination with Roar mid-week to return to the UK due to family reasons.

"Obviously we lose Chaz... but we've got boys like Knowlsey (Joe Knowles) coming in and hopefully we can take this form forward," said Mileusnic.