Six more A-League games have been postponed as the competition deals with border restrictions but the end of Victoria's lockdown will allow the state's teams to return to action.

While Melbourne City will no longer travel to face Perth Glory on Saturday, Western United's clash with Macarthur FC in Ballarat that evening and Melbourne Victory's game against Newcastle at AAMI Park on Sunday will go ahead.

The Victorian five-day lockdown will end as planned at 11.59pm AEDT on Wednesday.

Five of the six postponed fixtures involve Melbourne teams facing interstate opposition with travellers from Victoria facing varying border restrictions as a result of its outbreak.

Adelaide's home game against Western United on January 24 has been postponed, along with the Reds' away clash with Victory on February 27.

Adelaide will instead travel to Bankwest Stadium to play Western Sydney on February 27, with the Wanderers' original game against Central Coast postponed.

Melbourne City will no longer host Brisbane on February 27, while Western United won't travel to play the Glory in Perth.

Instead, that night will see Victory host Western United at Marvel Stadium.

City will play their rescheduled away game against Western Sydney on March 2.

Perth, who are currently in home quarantine, will return to action when they host Brisbane Roar on February 26, before playing the Mariners at home on March 2.

City's game against Sydney on February 17 and Victory's game against Wellington on February 18 had already been pushed back to the 23rd and 24th respectively.

NEW RESCHEDULED A-LEAGUE FIXTURES (ALL TIMES AEDT)

* Friday 26 February

Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar, HBF Park, 9:05 pm

* Saturday 27 February

Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United, Bankwest Stadium, 5:05pm

Melbourne Victory v Western United, Marvel Stadium, 7:10pm

* Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne City, Bankwest Stadium, 7:05 pm

Perth Glory v Central Coast Mariners, HBF Park, 9:20 pm