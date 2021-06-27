Both A-League Grand Final teams have released their ins and outs for the 2021 A-League Grand Final this afternoon, with some names still to be cut from the final lineup.

Melbourne City have confirmed that Craig Noone and Andrew Nabbout will both be included in the club's Grand Final squad after returning from injury layoffs.

However, City will not have Socceroos Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe or Curtis Good with the trio still in hotel quarantine after returning from World Cup qualifiers.

Sydney also lose three Socceroos. Andrew Redmayne, Ryan McGowan and Rhyan Grant are still in quarantine after international duty.

But the Sky Blues also have ruled out Michael Zullo with a calf injury, Chris Zuvela with a knee injury, Trent Buhagiar with his groin that will keep him out for some time and Calem Nieuwenhof with a back injury.

The big question mark remaining is over Milos Ninkovic, who only rejoined Sydney team training on Friday. Match lineups will be revealed 90 minutes before kick off.

Melbourne City FC Grand Final Squad

1.Tom GLOVER (gk), 2.Scott GALLOWAY, 3.Scott JAMIESON (c), 4.Nuno REIS, 7.Rostyn GRIFFITHS, 8.Aiden O’NEILL, 10.Florin BERENGUER-BOHRER, 11.Craig NOONE, 13.Nathaniel ATKINSON, 14.Naoki TSUBAKI, 15.Andrew NABBOUT, 16.Taras GOMULKA, 17.Stefan COLAKOVSKI, 19.Ben GARUCCIO, 20.Adrian LUNA, 23.Marco TILIO, 33.Matthew SUTTON (gk) 35.Raphael BORGES RODRIGUES, 36.Kerrin STOKES, 39.Anthony LESIOTIS

**2-4 to be omitted**

Ins: 11.Craig NOONE (returns from injury), 15.Andrew NABBOUT (returns from injury)

Out: Nil

Unavailable: 9.Jamie MACLAREN (quarantine), 18.Connor METCALFE (national team duty), 22.Curtis GOOD (quarantine)

Sydney FC Grand Final Squad

2. Patrick FLOTTMANN, 3.Ben WARLAND, 4.Alex WILKINSON (c), 5. Alex BAUMJOHANN, 8.Paulo RETRE, 9.BOBÔ, 10.Milos NINKOVIC, 11.Kosta BARBAROUSES, 16.Joel KING, 17.Anthony CACERES, 18.Luke IVANOVIC, 20. Thomas HEWARD-BELLE (gk), 21.Harry VAN der SAAG, 24. Adrian SEGECIC, 25. Callum TALBOT, 26.Luke BRATTAN, 27. Jordi SWIBEL, 30. Adam PAVLESIC (gk), 33.Pat WOOD, 99.Adam LE FONDRE.

**2-4 to be omitted**

Ins: 10.Milos NINKOVIC (promoted), 27. Jordi SWIBEL (return from injury)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: 1. Andrew REDMAYNE (gk) (International Duty Quarantine), 6.Ryan McGOWAN (International Duty Quarantine), 7. Michael ZULLO (calf), 12. Trent BUHAGIAR (groin), 19. Chris ZUVELA (knee), 23.Rhyan GRANT (International Duty Quarantine), 28. Calem NIEUWENHOF (back)