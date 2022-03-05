Western Sydney coach Mark Rudan has been handed a contract extension by the A-League Men club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Wanderers boss took temporary charge of the club following the sacking of Carl Robinson in February but has done enough to turn his stay into a permanent one.

Since taking the role Rudan has won two games out of six and the Wanderers have begun to show signs of improvement.

"I am committed to raising the standards we set across the entire football department," Rudan said.

"We want to build a team with fight, hunger and grit. This is personal for me as someone from the area; to create a winning mentality and an environment that is going to make players grow and learn is very important."

Rudan's first assignment after being handed the role on a full-time basis will be to overcome his old club Sydney FC on Saturday.

Rudan is in Sydney's hall of fame, was a member of their foundation squad in the inaugural ALM season in 2005 and captained the club regularly during a two-and-a-half season spell that included the 2005-06 grand-final win.

He never got to experience a Sydney derby as a player but the 46-year-old is excited to get a taste of it from the dugout.

"I was quite envious because the Wanderers weren't around when I was playing and to see that as a fan and a lover of the game was sensational over the years," Rudan said.

"Now you get to participate in it or be a part of it as a coach this time.

"The Sydney derbies have always been top class and one that you always mark your calendar for at the start of the year."

Sydney's heavy rain forced last weekend's home game against Wellington to be postponed with Commbank Stadium unable to drain properly.

More rain is forecast for Saturday around Parramatta but the ALM confirmed on Friday the match will go ahead as scheduled.

Rudan confirmed English international Jack Rodwell was unlikely to play as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury while Sydney are contemplating handing an ALM debut to Dutch import Luciano Narsingh.

Steve Corica's men have not won in their past four matches but Rudan doesn't think his former club is vulnerable.

"We know that Sydney's a good side and they've shown that over the last few years as well," he said.

"We know it's going to be a tough encounter but one that we're very much looking forward to."

