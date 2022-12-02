Newcastle winger Sarah Griffith knows she will quickly become a marked player in the A-League Women after making her mark with a hat-trick in the Jets' last outing.

The American grabbed a perfect treble in their 4-2 win over Western Sydney in Tamworth last week and sits atop of the competition's scoring charts.

She hopes to continue her hot streak when they Jets welcome the winless Perth Glory to Newcastle on Saturday.

"Come the next game, you want to get another one," she said.

"I'm excited, I think we'll be able to handle whatever they throw our way.

"I didn't know what a perfect hat-trick (goals with the left foot, right foot, head) was until somebody told me.

"I want to go into every game, win every game and score in every game."

One of the main beneficiaries of Griffith's signing has been talismanic Newcastle forward Tara Andrews.

"Last year I probably felt a bit of pressure because I'm the striker I need to score the goals," Andrews said.

"But it is good Sarah has taken the reins and scored those goals."

The key test for Ash Wilson's side will be whether they can back up their win over the Wanderers given their wait for consecutive ALW victories now stretches back to February 2019.

"We're not resting on what we did on the weekend," Andrews said.

"It's about taking that forward and we have to work hard for it. They (Perth) are always a good team who are hard to play."

Perth, meanwhile, are expected to stick solid to the core of the side which have begun their opening two games despite their winless start to the season.

"We've got to back the players who have done well over the course of pre-season," Glory coach Alex Epakis said.

"It was a good result for them (Newcastle) and what that performance allowed us to do was identify where they are strong.

"We've got to nullify that and be stronger in attack to pose some threats for them."