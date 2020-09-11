New A-League club Macarthur were a driving force behind the academy, with the concept designed to help encourage the development and growth of indigenous footballers who are under represented in Australian football.

The Bulls were expected to form a partnership with the academy whose goal was to work with state federations and A-League clubs to strive for at least 5% of the volunteer, internship and/or employment workforce to be comprised of people of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background by 2022.

Academy chairman Profession John Maynard confirmed the closure citing a change in the ownership structure of Macarthur FC as well as the COVID19 pandemic as the primary reasons.

"Sadly we have closed down the Charles Perkins Academy," said a disappointed Maynard. "The change in ownership and management of Macarthur FC plus the impact of COVID saw our Board resign and request the club cease using then name of the great Charles Perkins."

Former co-owner Lang Walker sold his 50% share in the club to Roy Mammone and Michael Gerace. The change in ownership saw former chairman Rabieh Krayem, a big supporter of the academy, resign from his post.

Former Socceroo and one of the few indigenous footballers to represent Australia, Frank Farina OAM, was named as the Director of Football for the academy but his contract finished in April, just after the COVID19 pandemic. Farina also coached the Socceroos from 1998 to 2005.

The academies closure is a major blow to FFA who have plans to increase the indigenous participation in football. It is estimated over 40,000 indigenous Australians participate in football across the country each year.

"It looked like one of the most exciting and positive moves regarding indigenous involvement with the game," lamented Maynard. "The game has huge problems at the moment."

FFA's former Indigenous football program, Football Dreaming, was cut short shortly after it was unveiled in 2012 due to lack of government funding.

In 2018, FFA announced a three-year partnership with the Commonwealth Government and John Moriarty Football (JMF) to expand its Indigenous football program to 12 new centres across New South Wales and Queensland. The government tipped in $4.5 million for the project.