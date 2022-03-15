Adelaide United's repeated late shows in the A-League Men's competition are pleasing rather than stressing coach Carl Veart.

Last weekend's 2-1 win over Newcastle was sealed by Mohamed Toure's 88th-minute finish - the 10th goal scored by the Reds this season after the 84th minute in a match.

That never-say-die attitude has the Reds third on the ladder after 17 matches.

With Western Sydney visiting Coopers Stadium on Wednesday, Veart and his team are looking to continue that momentum and close the gap on Western United and Melbourne City at the league's summit.

Rather than shredding his nerves, Veart says his team's constant ability to come up big in the dying moments of games is no surprise.

"To keep fighting to the end and keep working hard - it's a credit to the playing group and our fitness staff that have got the players in the shape where they keep going right to the end," Veart said.

"We just don't pick players on the bench.

"There's always a reason they're on the bench because sometimes you don't look to win the game in the first 60-70 minutes, you want to be around the mark and then push for that last 20-25 minutes.

"It just all depends on who you're playing and how you want to play tactically that day."

The Reds will be aiming to end a run of five games without a win over the Wanderers at home but will have to do so without Spanish veteran Juande, who is suspended.

Veart said he was yet to decide who'll replace the 35-year-old, as Adelaide start a run of six home matches in their final nine games of the home-and-away season.

The Wanderers head to Adelaide looking to bounce back from a 3-1 derby loss to Macarthur FC last weekend and coach Mark Rudan insists his 10th-placed team is out to play the role of spoilers.

"I've told my players there's no pressure on us. All the onus is on them being at home," Rudan said.

"I want us to relieve ourselves of any pressure and just go at them.

"They're fantastic footballers. I just want them to express themselves within the gameplan and the structure."