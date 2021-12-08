The fourth round of the A-League Men features one mid-week match on Wednesday, one Friday game, three matches on Saturday and the remaining fixture on Sunday.

A-League Men Round Four

Macarthur enters the round top of the ladder.

Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar are still looking for their first win.

Macarthur, Western Sydney Wanderers and Adelaide United remain undefeated.

A full review of A-League Men Round Three can be found using this link.

Six points separate first placed Macarthur and the last placed Roar entering Round 4. The Bulls overtook Victory to claim the top spot in the third round after a win against Central Coast Mariners.

Sydney FC's start of the season woes continue entering the Round with the loss of Rhyan Grant who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Perth for their part continue their start of the season road trip, opening the round with their third out of eight away matches on Wednesday against Melbourne City.

Ladder entering round four:

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Macarthur 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 7 2 Melbourne Victory 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6 3 Western United 3 2 0 1 2 1 1 6 4 Western Sydney Wanderers 3 1 2 0 4 2 2 5 5 Perth Glory 3 1 1 1 4 2 2 4 6 Melbourne City 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4 7 Wellington Phoenix 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 8 Adelaide United 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 9 Central Coast Mariners 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 10 Newcastle Jets 3 0 2 1 5 6 -1 2 11 Sydney FC 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2 12 Brisbane Roar 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Melbourne City versus Perth Glory

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Friday, December 10, 2021

Newcastle Jets versus Wellington Phoenix

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: McDonald Jones Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Western United v Brisbane Roar

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: GMHBA Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Macarthur FC

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: CommBank Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Adelaide United versus Melbourne Victory

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: Cooper Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+, 10 and 10 Play

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Central Coast Mariners v Sydney FC

Time: 16:15 AEDT

Where: Central Coast Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.