The 2021-22 A-League Men's Round 4 kicks off with a mid-week match and ends on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
The fourth round of the A-League Men features one mid-week match on Wednesday, one Friday game, three matches on Saturday and the remaining fixture on Sunday.
A-League Men Round Four
- Macarthur enters the round top of the ladder.
- Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar are still looking for their first win.
- Macarthur, Western Sydney Wanderers and Adelaide United remain undefeated.
A full review of A-League Men Round Three can be found using this link.
Six points separate first placed Macarthur and the last placed Roar entering Round 4. The Bulls overtook Victory to claim the top spot in the third round after a win against Central Coast Mariners.
Sydney FC's start of the season woes continue entering the Round with the loss of Rhyan Grant who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Perth for their part continue their start of the season road trip, opening the round with their third out of eight away matches on Wednesday against Melbourne City.
Ladder entering round four:
|Position
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macarthur
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|Melbourne Victory
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Western United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|Western Sydney Wanderers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Perth Glory
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Melbourne City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Wellington Phoenix
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|8
|Adelaide United
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Central Coast Mariners
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|10
|Newcastle Jets
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|2
|11
|Sydney FC
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|12
|Brisbane Roar
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Melbourne City versus Perth Glory
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Where: AAMI Park
How to watch: Paramount+
Friday, December 10, 2021
Newcastle Jets versus Wellington Phoenix
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Where: McDonald Jones Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Western United v Brisbane Roar
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: GMHBA Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Western Sydney Wanderers versus Macarthur FC
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Where: CommBank Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Adelaide United versus Melbourne Victory
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Where: Cooper Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+, 10 and 10 Play
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Central Coast Mariners v Sydney FC
Time: 16:15 AEDT
Where: Central Coast Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.