A total of nine games are scheduled over the next six days, including several mid-week matches. The vast majority are Round 15 matches, with several rescheduled games also being held. The full week's schedule with broadcasting links is listed below.

A-League Men's February 15-20 Schedule

All twelve teams will play this week, several of them twice in that period.

Nine matches are currently scheduled including three mid-week games.

Western United remain atop the ladder entering the week's play.

The Australian Professional League's February Football Frenzy continues this week. In total the the APL has 36 men's matches scheduled over 28 days in February, including nine games this week.

Six clubs have mid-week matches taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday before playing again over the weekend. Melbourne City's second game of the week taking place this Friday will be their fourth match in eleven days.

Entering the week's play, only four points separates 4th and 10th position in the ladder. Western United keep their place atop while Perth Glory remain bottom. With only eight games played so far this season though, the least of any side, the Western Australian side could surpass a number of clubs if they are able to convert their games at hand into wins.

Newcastle Jets' Beka Mikeltadze and Melbourne City's Jamie Maclaren enter the week tied as goal leaders in the A-League, each having scored seven this season. Mikeltadze Jets' teammate is now leading the assists board, having been involved in six goals this campaign.

The ladder entering this week's play is as follows. The full schedule is listed below.

Would you have a look at that! 😯



Four points separate fourth and tenth as we enter another week of our 'February Football Frenzy'.



With nine fixtures in the next seven days, where will your team be sitting on Sunday Night? 🤔#WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/ZbmK7My7Ge — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) February 13, 2022

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Melbourne City versus Adelaide United

Time: 19:55 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: Paramount+

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wellington Phoenix versus Brisbane Roar

Time: 17:25 AEDT

Stadium: Leichhardt Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Melbourne Victory

Time: 19:55 AEDT

Stadium: CommBank Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Friday, February 18, 2022

Melbourne City versus Newcastle Jets

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: Paramount+

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Wellington Phoenix verus Sydney FC

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Stadium: Leichhardt Oval

Broadcast: Paramount+

Melbourne Victory versus Central Coast Mariners

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 and 10Play

Macarthur FC versus Adelaide United

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: Campbelltown Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 and 10Play

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Western United versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 18:35 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: Paramount+

Perth Glory versus Brisbane Roar

Time: TBD

Stadium: UTAS Stadium

Broadcast: TBD

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.