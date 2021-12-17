The fifth round of the A-League Men features one Friday game, two matches on Saturday and the remaining two fixtures on Sunday.

A-League Men Round Five

Macarthur enters the round top of the ladder.

Adelaide United and Sydney FC are still looking for their first win.

Perth Glory's December A-League matches postponed including this weekend's against Brisbane Roar.

A full review of A-League Men Round Four can be found using this link.

Macarthur enters Round 5 as the only club in the A-League to remain undefeated. This status is reflected in their points tally, with the Bulls currently registering nine more points than last placed Brisbane Roar in the ladder.

Neither the Roar or Perth Glory will play this weekend after a Perth COVID-19 positive player has resulted in all remaining 2021 Glory being postponed. Newcastle Jets have also had two players test positive, however their match against Macarthur is still scheduled to go ahead.

In Victoria all eyes will be on the Melbourne Derby, with City taking on Victory this Saturday. Sydney FC and Adelaide United enter the round chasing their first wins, after lacklustre starts to the season.

The A-League ladder entering round five is as follows:

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Macarthur 4 3 1 0 5 1 4 10 2 Melbourne Victory 4 3 0 1 6 4 2 9 3 Western United 4 3 0 1 3 1 2 9 4 Melbourne City 4 2 1 1 5 4 1 7 5 Central Coast Mariners 4 2 0 2 5 4 1 6 6 Newcastle Jets 4 1 2 1 9 6 3 5 7 Western Sydney Wanderers 4 1 2 1 4 4 0 5 8 Perth Glory 4 1 1 2 4 3 1 4 9 Wellington Phoenix 4 1 1 2 3 8 -5 4 10 Adelaide United 4 0 3 1 4 5 -1 3 11 Sydney FC 4 0 2 2 2 5 -3 2 12 Brisbane Roar 4 0 1 3 1 6 -5 1

Friday, December 17, 2021

Western United versus Adelaide United

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Central Coast Mariners versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Central Coast Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Melbourne City versus Melbourne Victory

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: AAMI Pak

How to watch: Paramount+, 10 and 10 Play

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Macarthur FC versus Newcastle Jets

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Where: Campbelltown Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Sydney FC versus Wellington Phoenix

Time: 18:45 AEDT

Where: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+, 10 and 10 Play

The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.