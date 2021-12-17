Five games are scheduled for this weekend's Round 5, after the Brisbane Roar versus Perth Glory match was postponed.
The fifth round of the A-League Men features one Friday game, two matches on Saturday and the remaining two fixtures on Sunday.
A-League Men Round Five
- Macarthur enters the round top of the ladder.
- Adelaide United and Sydney FC are still looking for their first win.
- Perth Glory's December A-League matches postponed including this weekend's against Brisbane Roar.
Macarthur enters Round 5 as the only club in the A-League to remain undefeated. This status is reflected in their points tally, with the Bulls currently registering nine more points than last placed Brisbane Roar in the ladder.
Neither the Roar or Perth Glory will play this weekend after a Perth COVID-19 positive player has resulted in all remaining 2021 Glory being postponed. Newcastle Jets have also had two players test positive, however their match against Macarthur is still scheduled to go ahead.
In Victoria all eyes will be on the Melbourne Derby, with City taking on Victory this Saturday. Sydney FC and Adelaide United enter the round chasing their first wins, after lacklustre starts to the season.
The A-League ladder entering round five is as follows:
|Position
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macarthur
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|10
|2
|Melbourne Victory
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|3
|Western United
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|9
|4
|Melbourne City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|5
|Central Coast Mariners
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|6
|Newcastle Jets
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|5
|7
|Western Sydney Wanderers
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|8
|Perth Glory
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|4
|9
|Wellington Phoenix
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|10
|Adelaide United
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|11
|Sydney FC
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|2
|12
|Brisbane Roar
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|1
Friday, December 17, 2021
Western United versus Adelaide United
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Where: AAMI Park
How to watch: Paramount+
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Central Coast Mariners versus Western Sydney Wanderers
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: Central Coast Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Melbourne City versus Melbourne Victory
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Where: AAMI Pak
How to watch: Paramount+, 10 and 10 Play
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Macarthur FC versus Newcastle Jets
Time: 16:05 AEDT
Where: Campbelltown Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Sydney FC versus Wellington Phoenix
Time: 18:45 AEDT
Where: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+, 10 and 10 Play
