The 17th iteration of Australia's top flight of association football kicks off on Friday, November 19, 2021 with a new broadcasting deal and revamped branding in place. The 2021-22 campaign starts several weeks later than originally expected, delayed to allow time for more lenient COVID-19 restrictions.

A-League Round One

The season starts with six matches including two derbies.

The twelve teams are split into two conferences to start the season.

Expectations are high after significant offseason investment was made by all clubs and the A-Leagues.

NOTE UPDATE: The Macarthur FC versus Wellington Phoenix match has been moved from Campbelltown Stadium to McDonald Jones Stadium with a new kick off time.

For the first six rounds of the season the twelve A-League teams are split into two conferences, a scheduling decision originally put in place to minimize the incidences of multi-state travel.

Central Coast Mariners, Macarthur FC, Newcastle Jets, Sydney FC, Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers are in the New South Wales conference and have their first six matches scheduled in the state.

Adelaide United, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory, Perth Glory and Western United are in the other conference with matches scheduled in their respective home stadiums.

While all teams have recruited during the offseason, arguably the strongest sides entering this year's competition are Melbourne City and Sydney FC. Both finished top of the ladder last year with City winning the double. Both have retained and recruited players well and strengthened their sides.

At the other end of the spectrum one would expect Wellington Phoenix to struggle, especially at the start of the season. For the second year in a row the Kiwi club has had to relocate to Australia for the start of their campaign. This has hindered the already very young and inexperienced side in its retainment and recruitment of players.

The following are the broadcast times for Round One:

Friday, November 19, 2021

Melbourne City versus Brisbane Roar

Time: 7:00 PM AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Sydney FC

Time: 7:00 PM AEDT

Where: Commbank Stadium

How to watch: Channel 10, Paramount+

Western United FC versus Melbourne Victory

Time: 7:25 PM AEDT

Where: GMHBA Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Perth Glory versus Adelaide United

Time: 9:50 PM AEDT

Where: HBF Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Sunday, November 21, 2021

Note: Due to the unacceptable standard of the Campbelltown Stadium, the last match of the weekend was moved locations and time. It is now a double header with the other Sunday A-League Men's match.

Newcastle Jets versus Central Coast Mariners

Time: 3:45 PM AEDT

Where: McDonald Jones Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Macarthur FC versus Wellington Phoenix - Updated

Time: 6:45 PM AEDT

Where: McDonald Jones Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.