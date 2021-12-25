Three of the four A-League matches will take place on Boxing Day while the remaining fixture is scheduled for Monday, December 27.

A-League Men Round Six

Macarthur's dominate atop the ladder continues as they remain the only undefeated team.

For the second round in a row both Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory have postponed games.

Adelaide United and Melbourne City are also not playing due to postponements.

Dominant Bulls enter round six following their dramatic round five match against Jets, in which the side scored two come from behind goals despite being down to ten men. Their opponents this round are Sydney FC who will be looking to continue the momentum from last weekend where they registered their first win of the season.

Hot on Macarthur's heels are Western United who will be looking to avenge their round one Battle of the Bridge loss against Melbourne Victory with a win on Boxing Day. Newcastle will be looking to put round five behind them and win against a struggling Western Sydney Wanderers, after having drawn against them in round two.

Wellington will be looking to turn their fortunes around against Central Coast who were the last team they beat this campaign back in round two. Phoenix have since registered three consecutive defeats.

Adelaide United versus Perth Glory was postponed as was Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne City. Both fixtures were required to be delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in Glory and City's squads respectively.

The A-League ladder entering round six is as follows:

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Macarthur 5 4 1 0 7 2 5 13 2 Western United 5 4 0 1 4 1 3 12 3 Melbourne Victory 5 3 1 1 8 6 2 10 4 Central Coast Mariners 5 3 0 2 7 4 3 9 5 Melbourne City 5 2 2 1 7 6 1 8 6 Newcastle Jets 5 1 2 2 10 8 2 5 7 Sydney FC 5 1 2 2 4 6 -2 5 8 Western Sydney Wanderers 5 1 2 2 4 6 -2 5 9 Perth Glory 4 1 1 2 4 3 1 4 10 Wellington Phoenix 5 1 1 3 4 10 -6 4 11 Adelaide United 5 0 3 2 4 6 -2 3 12 Brisbane Roar 4 0 1 3 1 6 -5 1

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Newcastle Jets versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: McDonald Jones Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Macarthur FC versus Sydney FC

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: Campbelltown Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Melbourne Victory versus Western United

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+ and live on 10

Monday, December 27, 2021

Central Coast Mariners versus Wellington Phoenix

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Where: Central Coast Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

The full 2021-22 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.