A-League newcomers Macarthur FC have signed Socceroos goalkeeper Adam Federici on a two-year deal.

Federici - who has 16 caps for the Socceroos and most recently played for Australia in 2016 - joins the Bulls after a two-season spell with English Championship club Stoke City.

The 35-year-old the NSW south coast product is Macarthur's third signing after winger Tommy Oar and young midfielder Denis Genreau.

"Adam's knowledge and experience in the top European leagues will be invaluable to our squad," coach Ante Milicic said.

"The opportunity to strengthen our roster with someone of Adam's ability and professionalism doesn't come around often."

Federici left Australia as a teenager to play overseas and enjoyed a long career in England in the Premier League and Championship, predominantly at Reading.

Next season will be Federici's first in the A-League.

"To be able to come back to Australia and play football, not only at a start-up club, but also only 90 minutes from where I grew up is something I could not pass on," he said.