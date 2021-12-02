And the uncapped 23-year-old ex-Olyroo and A-League midfielder will be out to further varnish his growing reputation by crafting another compelling performance against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic on Friday morning (AEDT) for the newly promoted Scottish Premiership club.

Already a fans favourite on Tynecastle after 10 appearances since his arrival in August from A-League's Wellington via Newcastle Jets, Devlin in revelling in the Scottish capital in his first taste of life beyond the A-League.

And national team aspirations are whirring in his mind.

“I’m happy to say that I went to the Olympics in Tokyo,” Devlin told FTBL. “I didn’t play that much because it was such a competitive team to be a part of.

“I’m super grateful to Graham Arnold for picking me and now I want another favour from him!

“It’s a dream from any player to pull on the jersey for your country - it’s pinnacle and something I’ve thought about since I first started playing.

“But the only way I’m going to get there is performing for Hearts, and hopefully they’ll be watching.

“There are so many good players, not only in my position, but all over the park for the Socceroos."

An ardent admirer of compatriot Ange Postecoglou and his impact since breezing in to take charge of the Bhoys this season, Devlin and his teammates can leapfrog the Glasgow giants if they spring an upset at Celtic Park.

“If you said we’d be coming third at the start season most people would have taken that,” added Devlin.

“There are some big games coming up and Celtic is one of them.

“It was so cool to play against Rangers at Ibrox and go up against Steven Gerrard’s side because he’s my idol. The passion of the criwds here is amazing and something you dont so much back home.

“Now to go up against Ange, who’s probably the best coach Australia has produced, will be incredible.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him and just can’t wait to get out there. I’ve followed his career path from afar and he’s been so successful in everything he’s done.

“Hopefully the result goes our way - if it doesn’t I might not be so up for a chat!

“Wherever he goes his team’s play a similar brand and he’s just added to that as he’s gone along.

“I’m usually cheering him along but not this week. I think the reaction he’s got in Scotland has been really positive and Celtic's position on the table reflects that.

“He deserves everything he gets and is a great coach. I wish him all the best - just not this week."

Devlin’s own ambitions are boundless, with the aim of one day tasting the English Premier League on his bucket list.

“I’m grateful to be part of things here, and I think the league here suits my style,” he said.

“There’s a reason why Hearts picked me up and the way they play is right up my ally.

“I just want to improve as much as I can and make the most of the opportunity.

“Players all the dreams and look to move as high as they can.

"Coming here is a massive step for me - Hearts have been so good to me.

"I'm trying to add things to my game like being a lot better in the attacking third because the way we play gives me a lot more freedom to get higher up the pitch."