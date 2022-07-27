Borrello hds been playing in Europe for the last five years, featuring for several German sides. The Socceroo has now signed with A-League's Wanderers on a multi-year contract.

Borrello Wanderers Signing

Brandon Borrello has signed with Western Sydney Wanderers.

He joined them from German 2. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden.

Borrello has four appearances with the Socceroos and was part of their recent qualification campaign.

Borrello first made his professional debut in 2013 with Brisbane. He would go onto win the double with them in his first year with the club. The Adelaide-born attacker would play three more seasons with Roar before moving to Germany.

He signed with Kaiserslautern ahead of the 2017-18 season and would make 20 appearances with the 2.Bundesliga side before tearing his ACL the end of that season.

Despite his injury, Borrello's performances got the attention of Bundesliga's SC Freiburg who signed the Australian to a multi-year deal. However, injuries hampered his time with the club with Borrello being first loaned to Fortuna Düsseldorf before a transfer to Dynamo Dresden last season.

The 27-year old has now signed a two-year deal with Wanderers.

📝 Welcome Brandon!



We have this morning confirmed the signing of Brandon Borrello for the next two @aleaguemen seasons: https://t.co/WR9xkabbvw #WSW pic.twitter.com/qgVcDe5Oyo — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) July 26, 2022

“I just want to say thank you to the Wanderers for the massive opportunity to play for such a club," stated Borrello upon signing with Western Sydney.

"The atmosphere, the coach and the team is what has me most excited about coming back to Australia.

"I think it’s a great fit for me and I can’t wait to get back. I want to hit the ground running and get on the level of my teammates as fast as I can."

The return to the A-League could not only rejuvenate his club career but also give him a chance at trying to gain a position in the Socceroos squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Borrello has four caps for Australia, having last been called up earlier this year. While he could be described as a fringe player within the Socceroos camp, Graham Arnold has indicated that his final selection for Qatar is not done.

The Australian head coach stated that no player is currently guaranteed a place in the squad and the three weeks early start to this year's A-League season could allow some the opportunity to book their ticket to Qatar depending on performance.

