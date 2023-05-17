The 33-year-old - who announced his departure from Wanderland after scoring in the club’s 2-1 elimination final loss to bitter rivals Sydney FC - has developed an affinity for Australia since his January arrival on loan from Ligue 1 Nice, according to his agent Fahid Ben Khalfallah.

The ex-Melbourne Victory legend confirmed his fellow Frenchman had received a number of approaches with his contract at Nice due to expire next month.

“It depends on the club but Morgan is happy in Australia, he likes it here and is open to staying on,” Ben Khalfallah told FTBL.

“I am talking to a couple of clubs both here and overseas and I’d love him to stay here because I believe he’s a top player, and he’s also an amazing person to be honest.

“I know his family likes it here also and I think it would be good for the league if he stays, no matter which club he joins.

“He hasn’t signed for anybody yet and the only decision so far is that he didn’t want to stay on with Wanderers.

“It will take a little time to come to an agreement with a club and to make sure it’s somewhere he will be happy and enjoy his football.”

Schneiderlin, who scored twice in 12 appearances, made an instant impact for Marko Rudan’s side, with the coach hoping to turn the loan into a permanent deal.

However, Schneiderlin last week took to Instagram to announce his split from Wanderers, thanking the fans, his teammates and staff.

“After five months of happiness I decided to leave @wswanderersfc at the end of my contract,” he wrote.

“Thanks to the fans for their welcome and love, thanks to the boss for his trust, coaches and staff for their commitment to the squad everyday.

“And of course to my team mates, was pleasure to be around you everyday, I will miss you. Thanks @wswanderersfc I wish you all the best. Next chapter in my career coming soon.”

There were suggestions the parties couldn’t agree financial terms but Ben Khalfallah insisted:

“Wanderers wanted to keep him but Morgan made the decision he wanted to move on for personal reasons.

"It wasn’t anything to do with money. I know the reasons but it’s between him and I and that’s it.”