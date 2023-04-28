The former Roar assistant looks to have edged ahead of previous favourite Marco Kurz in the running to supersede stand-in Nick Green, February’s replacement for axed Warren Moon.

A free agent after working alongside Kevin Muscat during Yokohama F. Marinos’ J1 League title surge last season, Aloisi, 50, has yet to hold a head coaching position in the men's game.

However, it’s understood that Roar general manager Ante Kovacevic, who filled the same position at Adelaide United for four years, believes former Reds skipper Aloisi is more than ready to take on a top job.

Aloisi was poached by Muscat a year ago after two seasons in the coaching realm at Hindmarsh Stadium, first as women's coach then riding shot gun to head Adelaide United coach Carl Veart.

He has been seeking a route back into the coaching realm since departing Japan and is familiar with the terrain in Queensland having worked alongside brother John Aloisi at the three-time champions from 2015 to 2019.

When his sibling quit the club, Ross swiftly followed him out the door. Though his departure was somewhat abrupt, it appears any lingering disquiet has been soothed with the opportunity to try and revitalise the club now beckoning.

Brisbane failed to reach the A-League finals and have eight players coming off contract.

Sydney FC assistant Robbie Stanton and Western United number two Hayden Foxe were also among those being considered for the job, along with ex-Adelaide and Melbourne Victory chief Kurz.

Roar chairman Chris Fong told News Corp last week the club was close to concluding the appointment of a new coach.

“We’re comfortable. We’re very happy. We’re getting what we wanted,” Fong said. "He’s got a lot of professional experience overseas and in the A-League.

“We did the right thing in this research. and we knew we needed to get an experienced professional coach ... someone who’s coached and been involved in teams at the top level, either in Australia or overseas, or both. I believe we’ve got that mix.”