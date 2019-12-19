PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND ELEVEN MATCHES (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, Dec 20

Western Sydney Wanderers v Western United at Bankwest Stadium, 7.30pm

Head to head: United 1, Wanderers 0, drawn 0

Last clash: Round 5, 2019-20, United 2-1 at GMHBA Stadium

The week from hell for Western Sydney gathered steam when defender Daniel Wilmering suffered a season-ending knee injury. Not only must coach Markus Babbel find a new left back, he needs to inspire a performance that will keep the dogs from the door following reports of a rift with assistant coach Jean-Paul de Marigny and other ructions. They lost 2-1 to Western United last month, the start of a five-match run of defeats that threatens to equal the Wanderers' worst streak if beaten again by the competition new boys.

Key: Alessandro Diamanti - The Italian maestro returned to his creative best for Western United in last week's win over Brisbane.

Tip: Western United

SATURDAY, Dec 21

Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC at Westpac Stadium, 2.45pm

Head to head: Sydney 22, Phoenix 13, drawn 4

Last clash: Round 2, 2019-20, Sydney 2-1 at Leichhardt Oval

Sydney FC, by definition, are on a roll. Six straight wins for the runaway leaders has been followed by a week of key re-signings, with contract extension for Milos Ninkovic, Michael Zullo and even coach Steve Corica. Phoenix are unbeaten in their last five and have been particularly good at home but it's hard to envisage Ufuk Talay conjuring a win over his former club, who boast the best attack and defence in the league.

Key: Alex Baumjohann - The German is yet to score a goal for the Sky Blues but some glorious link work has made him a regular standout.

Tip: Sydney

Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park, 5pm

Head to head: Victory 12, City 9, drawn 8

Last clash: Round 1, 2019-20, drawn 0-0 at Marvel Stadium

City are in rarified air heading into a Christmas derby, sitting 10 points and six places clear of their rivals despite having played one less game. Victory always lift for this occasion and the last three derbies have finished in draws. For all their struggles, Marco Kurz's men are tightening at the back. Their four clean sheets this season are double any other team but they face a City side coming off a sumptuous 4-0 rout of Newcastle.

Key: Adrian Luna - The Uruguayan produced his best display when restored to the City starting lineup against the Jets, scoring twice in the first half.

Tip: City