PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 12 MATCHES (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, Dec 27

Adelaide United v Western Sydney Wanderers at Coopers Stadium, 7.30pm

Head to head: Adelaide 8, Wanderers 6, drawn 8

Last clash: Round 19, 2018-19, Wanderers 3-1 at Coopers Stadium

The Reds will be absolutely stinging after losing to Central Coast and will hope to reverse their fortunes against Markus Babbel's under-pressure Wanderers, who slipped to a late draw against Western United. Adelaide will be hoping for some injury relief - especially in the form of goalscoring midfielder Riley McGree.

Key: James Troisi is the playmaker who can create an opening against any side - and will hope to unlock the Wanderers' defence.

Tip: Adelaide

SATURDAY, Dec 28

Western United v Wellington Phoenix at Mars Stadium, 5pm

Head to head: United 1, Phoenix 0, drawn 0

Last clash: Round 1, 2019-20, United 1-0 at Westpac Stadium

Two of the A-League's form clubs clash in United's first game in Ballarat - and it shapes as an intriguing one. Ufuk Talay's Phoenix are a far more slick outfit than that which lost to United in round one and will fancy themselves against Mark Rudan's third-placed hosts.

Key: Mexican Ulises Davila will be hurting after missing a sitter in the draw with Sydney FC and will be out to showcase his class. He's had more shots than any other player this season, with 41, including seven goals.

Tip: Draw

Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium, 7.30pm

Head to head: Jets 19, Roar 14, drawn 10

Last clash: Round 26, 2018-10, Jets 6-1 at Suncorp Stadium

The basement battle will decide which side sits at the bottom leading into the new year. With just two wins and two draws apiece for theie sides this season, both coaches, Robbie Fowler and Ernie Merrick, are under pressure. After a 6-2 thumping at the hands of Perth last week, the Jets have the worst defensive record in the competition and have conceded 10 goals in their past two games. Roar are fresh from a bye but have just one win in the past month.

Key: The Jets are undefeated in their past six games against the Roar and their past three at McDonald Jones Stadium against the visitors. However, they have a miserable home record this season - winning just once in four games. A rapid improvement in defence is needed to give Newcastle fans a reason to cheer.

Tip: Newcastle

SUNDAY, Dec 29

Sydney FC v Melbourne City at Jubilee Stadium, 6.30pm

Head to head: Sydney 11, City 7, drawn 9

Last clash: Round 22, 2018-19, City 2-0 at Leichhardt Oval

Despite sitting second in the table, Melbourne City have had their big-game credentials questioned after a 2-1 derby loss to Melbourne Victory. There are few bigger opportunities to respond than facing Sydney FC, who are coming off a draw with Wellington. Erick Mombaerts' side will be keen to make an impression against the champions.

Key: Jamie Maclaren couldn't get near it against the Victory and if City are to upset the table-toppers, their striker will need to get on the ball.

Tip: Sydney FC

TUESDAY, Dec 31

Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory at Central Coast Stadium, 7pm

Head to head: Mariners 22, Glory 14, drawn 7

Last clash: Round 4, 2019-20, Mariners 2-1 at HBF Park

Alen Stajcic's Mariners have shown their class against Sydney FC and Adelaide United in recent weeks, and they accounted for Perth 2-1 earlier this season. They're on the hunt for back-to-back wins for the first time since December 2017. However, Tony Popovic's Glory are full of confidence after their rout of Newcastle and will be smarting after their loss to the Mariners in round four.

Key: Perth's Diego Casto is in supreme form and the Mariners will need to limit the mercurial Spaniard space to neutralise him on New Year's Eve. He is one of only two players to have three or more goals and assists this A-League season.

Tip: Glory

BYE: Melbourne Victory