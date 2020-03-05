PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 22 MATCHES (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, March 6

Brisbane Roar v v Western Sydney Wanderers at Suncorp Stadium, 8.30pm

Head to head: Roar 10, Wanderers 10, drawn 7

Last clash: Round 13, 2019-20, Roar 2-1 at Bankwest Stadium

Sixth place hosts seventh in a match that could prove pivotal to the finals makeup. Brisbane's win on New Year's Day ended a six-match losing streak against the Wanderers and kick-started a storming mid-season run. However, last week's hiccup against Melbourne City leaves them prone to be passed by a rejuvenated Wanderers. The visitors have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 under Jean-Paul de Marigny but must find a replacement for suspended fullback Daniel Georgievski.

Key: Mitch Duke - The Wanderers skipper has been a focal point of their revival, scoring in each of the last four games and winning more than his fair share of duels.

Tip: Brisbane

SATURDAY, March 7

Adelaide United v Western United FC at Coopers Stadium, 5pm

Head to head: Adelaide 1, Western United 0, drawn 0

Last clash: Round 16, 2019-20, Adelaide 4-3 at Whitten Oval

The round throws up a second mid-table clash with big playoff implications. Fifth-placed Adelaide looked set to avoid any such scrap a couple of weeks ago but successive losses leaves them vulnerable, just three points clear of the eighth-placed visitors. After three scoreless displays, Western United came alive last week with six goals against the hapless Central Coast. There's every chance of a goal-fest at Coopers Stadium too, with the Reds emerging 4-3 winners the last time they faced Mark Rudan's team.

Key: Alessandro Diamanti - The Italian veteran returned to his scheming best for Western United, playing a central role in half of their six goals.

Tip: Adelaide

Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm

Head to head: Sydney 19, Victory 16, drawn 17

Last clash: Round 16, 2019-20, Sydney 3-0 at AAMI Park

Victory's season received a shot in the arm with their comeback win over Adelaide United but they're still six points off the finals mix - and face a Sydney FC side smarting over last week's derby loss to the Wanderers. The Sky Blues easily accounted for Victory last time around and the home side will need to bury their chances if they're to deliver a result.

Key: Milos Ninkovic - The midfielder is typically at the heart of everything good for Sydney FC and given he's not in their ACL squad, will be relatively fresh. If Victory have any hope of causing an upset, they'll need to shut Ninkovic down.

Tip: Sydney

SUNDAY, March 8

Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix at Central Coast Stadium at 4pm

Head to head: Mariners 15, Phoenix 15, drawn 7

Last clash: Round 13, 2019-20, Phoenix 2-1 at Sky Stadium

Central Coast's losing run has stretched to seven games and it will be more misery for the wooden spoon favourites unless they can shut down Wellington's possession game. Home has been no help to the Mariners, who have lost their last three in Gosford. Their last three goals there were all Matt Simon penalties. The Phoenix could be rusty, having only played three games in the last 44 days. The goalposts could come in for a workout, with both teams having struck the woodwork a league-leading nine times.

Key: Ulises Davila - The skilled Mexican has added a dimension to Wellington's attack and is fortunate to still be injury-free given the clattering he gets from defenders.

Tip: Phoenix

Perth Glory v Melbourne City at HBF Park, 6pm

Head to head: Glory 15, Melbourne City 7, drawn 10

Last clash: Round 16, 2019-20, drawn 0-0 at AAMI Park

The Glory were brought crashing back to earth by Newcastle and will be out to make amends back at home, while Melbourne City snaffled a hard-fought win over Brisbane. City can extend their buffer in second place with a win out west and Erick Mombaerts' side will be desperate to show they've got the mettle required.

Key: Jamie Maclaren - City will want to score early to silence the home crowd - and their striker will be keen to step up and make his mark. Maclaren has a knack of popping up at just the right time and will be loath to end up goalless again.

Tip: Draw

(Bye: Newcastle Jets)