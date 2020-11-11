Millar, who joined the club on loan from Newcastle Jets last month, was making his first start for the League One side after a pair of brief cameos as a substitute.

And it took him just 17 minutes to make an impact on Tuesday night UK time, arriving in the box to head home Ryan Barnett’s cross and edge the visitors in front.

Shrewsbury doubled their lead shortly after, only to be pegged back to 2-2 at half-time, at which point Millar was withdrawn from the action.

His teammates would then go 3-2 down, before completing a 4-3 turnaround win that sees the Shrews finish top of the EFL Trophy Northern Group C.

‘Done well and developed quickly’

Millar has joined the Shropshire side on a short-term loan deal until January, with an option for the club to make the signing a permanent one.

It comes after the midfielder made 24 A-League appearances for the Jets last season, scoring four goals along the way, as the club missed out on the Finals Series by just three points.

He turned out for Central Coast Mariners in the previous campaign, and before that he had been on the books at South Melbourne in the National Premier Leagues Victoria.

Speaking after completing the signing, Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts said he was pleased to have Millar on board and talked up the Australian’s rise through the ranks in recent years.

“Matt is someone who came to our attention in the very early stages of lockdown,” he said in an interview with the club website.

“We have done a lot of research into him. We haven’t been able to watch him live but we have seen lots of videos. We have also spoken to a number of players who Matt has played with – as well as references from coaching staff.

"He is a player who has done well and developed in quickly Australia. He’s risen through the leagues in Australia very quickly. He’s very keen to play for Shrewsbury so we are delighted to have him in.”