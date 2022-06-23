The schemer's exit will be a hammer blow to the Jets, with his cunning and craft illuminating what was otherwise a stop-start A-League campaign for the side which finished ninth on the ladder.

Penha exit rocks Newcastle

Newcastle Jets have snared the former Wellington pair of Reno Piscopo and Jaushua Sotirio to help compensate for the loss of Daniel Penha.

The Brazilian playmaker is likely to accept an overseas offer in the coming days.

Penha lit up the A-League last season, with only his disciplinary record rubbing him out of Johnny Warren Medal contention.

Penha, 23, has previously been linked with Sydney FC but as recently as last week an un-named Korean club emerged as the front-runner to snare the man whose 11 assists and four goals for the perennially under-powered Jets marked a season of personal achievement.

Penha's parent club Atletico Miniero, who loaned Penha to the Jets last season, will not stand in his way, with his agent, Rio-based former South Melbourne star Steve Panopoulos, confirming the avalanche of interest in the combustible attacker.

Though the Jets had tabled an offer, they have now confirmed his exist from the club. Indications are that Penha is likely to move offshore.

The Newcastle Jets can confirm that Daniel Penha will leave the club to take up a contract with a major Asian club still participating in the Asian Champions League. All the best for the future Daniel. 🙏#BondedByGold — NEWCASTLE JETS FC âœˆï¸ (@NewcastleJetsFC) June 23, 2022

Whoever lands him will acquire a player who’s commitment to the cause has sometimes crossed the line, with six yellow cards and two reds during his single season on the Hunter.

To negate the loss, coach Arthur Papas on Tuesday unveiled former Olyroos and Wellington winger Reno Piscopo, 24, on a two-year deal.

Striker Jaushua Sotorio, also latterly of the Phoenix, is also on Newcastle's radar as Papas' rebuild gathers steam. Sotirio, 26, was one of coach Ufuk Talay’s maiden signings when he took charge of Wellington in 2019.

He conjured his most productive campaign in 2021-22, finishing as equal top scorer with a goal tally of eight. The pacy front-man notched 14 goals in total from his 65 A-League Men appearances for Wellington.

