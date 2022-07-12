New Zealand international Marco Rojas has left Melbourne Victory for a third time in order to link up with Chilean club Colo-Colo.

Melbourne Victory have announced the departure of forward Marco Rojas.

The All Whites star is set to join Chilean giants Colo Colo.

His departure is rumoured to open the door to the recruitment of Nani as Victory's new marquee player.

Rojas notched 119 A-League Men appearances for the Victory, with his first stint at the club coming in the 2011/12 season.

The 30-year-old scored six goals in 27 A-League appearances last season, and he will sign a deal with Colo-Colo if he passes his medical.

The best of Marco Rojas at Victory! 💙 pic.twitter.com/zdrwduTSl5 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) July 11, 2022

After arriving in Chile over the weekend, Rojas expressed his joy at being able to join Colo-Colo, which is based in Santiago.

"I feel happy to be in the country where my father was born," Rojas told website ADN.

"It's the third time I'm in Chile, and it's an honour for me and my family.

"I have faith in my abilities and I'm here to work hard and see where I go."

Victory director of football John Didulica thanked Rojas for his time at the club.

"Marco played a significant role in the team during all three periods he's been with the club and his contribution will continue to be a part of Melbourne Victory's history," Didulica said.

Marco left this message for the fans that meant so much to him over his three stints at the Club. pic.twitter.com/1vh64JsDnl — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) July 11, 2022

